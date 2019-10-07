Dane County Medicare seminars announced

DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) Dane County officials announced its free Medicare seminar schedule for 2020 to help residents make decisions about their options.
The dates were announced on Monday.
“Dane County is happy to offer these free seminars to residents so they can learn more about their Medicare options from unbiased professionals and get the answers they need to make informed decisions,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
Some decisions can take place three to six months before an individual turns 65-years-old.
Upcoming 2019 Seminar Details
Waunakee Senior Center
333 S. Madison Street, Waunakee
Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 608-261-9930 to register
Aging & Disability Resource Center
2865 N Sherman Avenue, Madison
Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 608-261-9930 to register by Oct. 30
Upcoming 2020 Seminars
Aging and Disability Resource Center
2865 N Sherman Avenue, Madison
Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 608- 261-9930 to register by Jan. 15
The Colonial Club
301 Blankenheim Ln, Sun Prairie
Saturday, Mar. 28, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 608-261-9930 to register by Mar. 18
Mount Horeb Senior Center
107 N Grove St, Mount Horeb
Saturday, May 23, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 608-261-9930 to register by May 13
Fitchburg Senior Center
5510 E Lacy Rd, Fitchburg
Saturday, Jul. 11, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 608-261-9930 to register by Jul. 1
Madison Senior Center
330 W Mifflin St, Madison
Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 608-261-9930 to register by Sept. 16
Stoughton Senior Center
248 W Main St, Stoughton
Sat, Nov. 14, 9 to 11:30 a.m.
Call 608-261-9930 to register by Nov. 4