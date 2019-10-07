Dane County Medicare seminars announced

Dane County officials announced its free Medicare seminar schedule for 2020 to help residents make decisions about their options.

The dates were announced on Monday.

“Dane County is happy to offer these free seminars to residents so they can learn more about their Medicare options from unbiased professionals and get the answers they need to make informed decisions,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Some decisions can take place three to six months before an individual turns 65-years-old.

Upcoming 2019 Seminar Details

Waunakee Senior Center

333 S. Madison Street, Waunakee

Saturday, Oct. 12, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Call 608-261-9930 to register

Aging & Disability Resource Center

2865 N Sherman Avenue, Madison

Saturday, Nov. 9, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Call 608-261-9930 to register by Oct. 30

Upcoming 2020 Seminars

Aging and Disability Resource Center

2865 N Sherman Avenue, Madison

Saturday, Jan. 25, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Call 608- 261-9930 to register by Jan. 15

The Colonial Club

301 Blankenheim Ln, Sun Prairie

Saturday, Mar. 28, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Call 608-261-9930 to register by Mar. 18

Mount Horeb Senior Center

107 N Grove St, Mount Horeb

Saturday, May 23, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Call 608-261-9930 to register by May 13

Fitchburg Senior Center

5510 E Lacy Rd, Fitchburg

Saturday, Jul. 11, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Call 608-261-9930 to register by Jul. 1

Madison Senior Center

330 W Mifflin St, Madison

Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Call 608-261-9930 to register by Sept. 16