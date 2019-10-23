Dane County Regional Airport unveils short story literacy program

The next time you're at the Dane County Regional Airport, you'll have a little literature to take with you on your trip.

The airport unveiled its first short story dispenser. It is free and for everyone with options for both kids and adults.

Airport staff said this is a popular idea in Europe.

"So once again the Dane County Regional Airport is at the front of the line for passenger experience," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

The paper used in the kiosk is recycled and local authors will be able to submit their work for the short story dispenser.

Books are also available for children to take on a trip and bring back once they return.

