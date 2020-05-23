Dane County Sheriff’s Office deploys patrol boats during Memorial Day weekend

Marine and Trail Enforcement patrol boats (Source: Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By  | 
Posted:

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling boaters to be extra careful this Memorial Day weekend.

The Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday that it will have several of its 'Marine and Trail Enforcement' boats out on the water this weekend.

The Office offers the following tips:

  • Ensure there is a life jacket for everyone on board

  • Check batteries, gas levels and lighting

  • Check the fire extinguisher

  • Display proper registration information

  • Have a sober driver

  • Follow coronavirus precautions like washing hands, maintaining social distancing and avoid touching common areas

Head to the Office's website to learn more.

 