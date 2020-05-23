Dane County Sheriff’s Office deploys patrol boats during Memorial Day weekend

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling boaters to be extra careful this Memorial Day weekend.

The Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday that it will have several of its 'Marine and Trail Enforcement' boats out on the water this weekend.

The Office offers the following tips:

Ensure there is a life jacket for everyone on board



Check batteries, gas levels and lighting



Check the fire extinguisher



Display proper registration information



Have a sober driver



Follow coronavirus precautions like washing hands, maintaining social distancing and avoid touching common areas

Head to the Office's website to learn more.