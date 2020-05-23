Dane County Sheriff’s Office deploys patrol boats during Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV)-- The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is calling boaters to be extra careful this Memorial Day weekend.
The Sheriff's Office said in a release Friday that it will have several of its 'Marine and Trail Enforcement' boats out on the water this weekend.
The Office offers the following tips:
- Ensure there is a life jacket for everyone on board
- Check batteries, gas levels and lighting
- Check the fire extinguisher
- Display proper registration information
- Have a sober driver
- Follow coronavirus precautions like washing hands, maintaining social distancing and avoid touching common areas