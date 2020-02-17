Dane County Sheriff's Office launches new app

Monday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office is launching an app that law enforcement hopes will connect them more to the community.

Through the app, you can submit tips, receive push alerts and much more.

The office said it's all about trying to reach people where they already are on their smartphones.

"So in the case of the most recent homicide, when we were asking for community members to call us with tips, this allows you to go right to your smart phones and send information directly to us and allows us to communicate," Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney said.

The app is available on Android and Apple devices. All you have to do is search “Dane County Sheriff” in the App Store or on Google Play.