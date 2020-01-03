Dane County adds 2 new Med Drop locations

Dane County officials have added two new Med Drop locations in downtown Madison. Med Drop boxes are a safe way to dispose of leftover and expired medications and over-the-counter medications.

The new boxes are available in the lobby of the Public Safety Building (115 W. Doty St.) and on the 6th floor of the City-County Building (jail visitation lobby).

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said in recent years, unintentional poisonings killed more Dane County residents than car crashes. Misuse or abuse of prescription, over-the-counter or illicit drugs are the major cause, officials said.

Medicines collected at Med Drop locations are incinerated and disposed of in the most environmentally safe method currently available, officials said. Improperly disposing of medications can eventually contaminate area rivers, lakes and streams.

Click here for a complete list of Med Drop locations.