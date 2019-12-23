Dane County adds $500,000 for mental health, addiction treament

Dane County is making a major investment in helping residents treat mental health and substance abuse issues.

On Monday, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed a resolution, giving $500,000 to the Universal Access Resource Center. The facility is expected to open in Summer 2020, and will provide people with the support and resources they need in battling mental health issues and addiction.

The center is the first initiative of The CJ Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing and Recovery. CJ Tubbs, the son of former Capitol Police Chief Charles Tubbs, lost his life this past summer due to an accidental overdose.

"People throughout the world are suffering with mental illness and addiction," Tubbs said during Monday's signing. "And I am really proud that Dane County has stepped up to the plate here and is really taking a leadership role because there's a lot of people out there hurting, and hurting seriously. My message is you have nothing to be ashamed of, we are all human beings, we all need help."

In addition to the $500,000 resolution, the CJ Tubbs Fund for Hope, Healing and Recovery will also receive part of $2.2 million dollars in the Dane County budget. That amount will be divided between number of area mental health initiatives in Dane County.