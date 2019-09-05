Dane County board voting on new off-leash dog park

The Dane County Board will consider final approval for a new off-leash dog exercise area south of Oregon during their meeting Thursday.

The dog park proposed for Anderson Farm County Park off Union Road would be the 8th off-leash area in the Dane County Park system. The others include Badger Prairie, Capital Springs Recreation Area, Indian Lake, Prairie Moraine, Token Creek, Viking and Yahara Heights.

“There’s already been a lot of excitement surrounding this new dog park at Anderson Farm, which shows just how much people love their pets -- not to mention our wonderful parks,” says Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan, according to a release Thursday. “Everyone connected with this project including staff and volunteers, should be thrilled with how well it’s been received.”

Tentatively, the County will begin construction of the dog park in 2020, opening in spring 2021. The County will also be planting seed in spring of 2020 – an important part of the process to open the park.

The meeting is at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. It will be in Room 201 of the City-County Building in downtown Madison.