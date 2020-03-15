Dane County churches take precautions as coronavirus spreads

Churches in Dane County did their best to get ahead of new restrictions placed on mass gatherings over the weekend.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin rises, churches took precautions to keep congregations safe and still get their message out.

"The most loving thing for us to do for our city, in order to take care of our community well, would be to go ahead and shut the doors," said Matt Metzger, lead pastor at Blackhawk Church.

Metzger said about 5,000 people attend Blackhawk's services across several campuses in Dane County. On Sunday, Blackhawk and several other churches in the area canceled on-site services for the next few weeks and chose to live stream instead.

"We moved towards the idea of us being able to gather together online as a community, people being able to do that from the safety of wherever it was that they were," Metzger explained.

Good Shepherd Lutheran, Door Creek and Heartland also went virtual, allowing people to chat and interact in real time.

"My phone has been blowing up ever since just with people saying what a great experience it was altogether," Metzger said of Blackhawk's live stream, where people could request prayer and chat confidentially with church staff.

Local Catholic churches still held regular mass Sunday but warned people to be careful.

"We ask them to weigh heavily the possible risk for themselves to be in a large gathering, the risk to others, especially the most vulnerable," said Monsignor James Bartylla, vicar general of the Diocese of Madison.

Diocese of Madison Bishop Donald Hying lifted the obligation to attend Sunday mass on Thursday due to the coronavirus.

"Normally people are obliged to attend mass to remain in the state of grace," Bartylla explained.

However, these changes do not come without consequence. Metzger said churches will likely take a financial hit as people stay home.

"We haven't felt the ramifications of it yet, but I know that for every church, that's going to be something that affects all of us," he said.

Despite the consequences, leaders said it is more important to stay safe and support those on the front lines.

"All those who work in the healthcare field, we're just very grateful to them," Bartylla said.

Church leaders said they will extend any cancellations if necessary based on updates from local and state officials. For a longer list of church and organization closures, click here.