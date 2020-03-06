Dane County deciding "non-essential" employees in case of coronavirus outbreak

Dane County officials are deciding which employees should be considered "non-essential" should the coronavirus outbreak force them to ask some workers to stay home.

"All of us in local government may have to make difficult decisions in the coming weeks regarding personnel, facilities, projects, and community events," Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Director of Emergency Management Charles Tubbs explained in a release on Friday.

Parisi and Tubbs said that the county is reviewing its resources in order to allow some county employees and contractors work from home for a limited time, should the coronavirus outbreak become more serious in the area. The county's response will be outlined in an updated Continuity of Operations Plans (COOP).

They added that when the first coronavirus patient was confirmed in Dane County several weeks ago, the county began to collaborate with other departments, including Public Health of Madison and Dane County, Dane County Emergency Management, the Department of Administration, along with the 911 Center and Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

As of Friday, 14 coronavirus tests in Wisconsin are pending, 24 have come back negative and one positive, for a total of 39 coronavirus tests made in the state, according to the Wisconsin DHS.