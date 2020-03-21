Dane County doctors trapped in Honduras due to COVID-19

Eleven healthcare workers, including four from Dane County, are trapped in Honduras after the Honduran government closed its borders amid the coronavirus outbreak. The healthcare workers arrived in Honduras on March 6, but they found out on March 15 that they would not be able to leave.

"We're still a bit unsure how any of us will get through," said Kay Weeden, a clinic organizer trapped in Honduras.

Weeden and the other doctors made the trip to Honduras as part of the Hackett Hemwall Patterson (HHP) Foundation. The foundation is run in part by UW-Madison but works internationally.

Doctors were in Honduras providing treatment for medical issues like joint pain and varicose veins. They shut down their clinic as coronavirus cases spiked, but could not get out in time.

"With very little notice whatsoever, they closed the borders," Weeden explained.

Many doctors rushed to get home, and Weeden said some managed to get out before borders shut down. For her and the other 10, they do not know how long they will be stuck.

"It's just been one frustration after another because nobody has been giving us information," Weeden said.

Weeden and other members of her group reached out to elected officials for more information, but so far, they have had little success.

"We've heard the same thing over and over. The embassy knows you're here and we're working on it, there's nothing we can do," Weeden explained.

Back in Madison, Mary Doherty, vice president of the HHP Foundation, said she is not sure what is next.

"American Airlines says that there won't be a flight until May 1," Doherty said.

Weeden and other doctors want to be on the front lines in the U.S. fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's been hard to watch what's happening there and not be able to be a part of it," Weeden explained.

First, they just need to get home.

"Honestly our big hope is that somebody will say, 'Did you look at your email? There's an email from the airlines saying here's your flight get on,'" Weeden said.

With flights out of Honduras being canceled repeatedly, Weeden and her colleagues are not sure when they can come home. They are continuing to work with the U.S. embassy and other government officials to return as soon as possible.

On Saturday, U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking for help in getting stranded Wisconsinites home.

“These Americans are scared, desperate and running out of hope. I hope you will give your fullest and most immediate consideration to this request," Senator Johnson wrote in his letter.

Senator Johnson's staff has been assisting travelers in more than 12 countries, including Honduras. Wisconsinites looking for help can request it through the “Get Help” tab at at ronjohnson.senate.gov, found here.