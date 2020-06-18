Dane County doles out 3.3K COVID-19 test kits to local first responders

Dane County has met is pledge of acquiring 3,500 COVID-19 test kits for police, fire and EMS departments across the county.

First responders who work in Dane County who feel they may have COVID-19 can now request a test through their respective departments as well as through their primary health care provider.

Positive tests will be reported to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

"They've been out there since the beginning, and it's not that it's gotten less scary, but I can only image what it was like when this first started and we knew even less about COVID-19," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi at a press conference Wednesday. "These folks are out there every day putting their lives on the line for us."

Parisi made the pledge to obtain the test kits several weeks ago.