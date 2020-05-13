Dane County grant program for artists grows to more than $120K

Dane County has added more than $100,000 to a program that awards grants to local artists to help offset costs and lost revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Wednesday, County Executive Joe Parisi announced that the county will increase funding for its Dane Arts Need Grant (DANG!) Program to $122,500.

The grant program was announced April 17 and started with $15,000. The funds were exhausted in two days.

Dane Arts added an additional $7,500 to support 90 artists, and then the county added $100,000.

"Dane County is committed to supporting our community of artists during this difficult time," Parisi said. "Community interest in the Dane Arts Need Grant Program was great. We are happy to make this new investment in the grant program so more of our local artists can continue to make ends meet and promote their art form."

Artists can apply to the program to buy products that will help them develop an online presence to promote their art form or present a forum through a live feed of music, theater, dance, performance art, history and multidisciplinary work. Artists can also use the funds to support the purchase of supplies or further develop their skills.

"So many working artists are experiencing extreme financial hardships from cancelled performances and workshops that the additional support is truly amazing," said Dane Arts Director Mark Fraire.

The county said applicants must be working artists with at least two years of activity. Those eligible for the grant program include musicians, dancers, actors/producers, poets/writers, visual artists, performers and any individual working artist.

A maximum of $500 can be allocated, depending on the artists's specified request. Grants will continue to be awarded until funds run out.

County officials said a public video will eventually be created from the stories of the artists funded.

To learn more and apply, click here.