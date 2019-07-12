Dane County groups partner to improve health of African-American children

The Dane County Health Council announced Friday a partnership with the Foundation of Black Women's Wellness in an effort to improve the health of African-American children.

According to the health council's recent study 'Saving Our Babies,' African-American mothers are two times more likely to have a baby born prematurely.

These babies have a higher risk of serious health challenges, including not living past the first year of life.

For Lisa Peyton-Claire, president of the Foundation of Black Women's Wellness, the goal is "to shape and to find sustainable and systemic solutions that improve the health and the quality of life for black women and families.”

“The entire family system, because black women exist within a family system, it's everyone we have to focus on,” Peyton-Claire added.

Some solutions the organizations mentioned are expanding promising healthcare initiatives, establish the black maternal and child health alliance and include and engage black men, fathers, partners and family support.

