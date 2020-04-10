Dane County health officials: The curve is already flattening

Dane County health officials issued an optimistic report Friday, writing that the curve is in fact already flattening in our county as new cases start to slow.

However, officials also warned that residents must stick with social distancing and the 'Safer at Home' order issued by Gov. Tony Evers. "If we stop practicing physical distancing, or start testing more people, we could see a faster rate of growth in the future," according to the report, issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County on Friday.

Breakdown

In the report for April 3-April 10, officials write that cases increased by 25 percent, from 252 to 316.

During that time, about 1,200 tests were completed in Dane County, which is about 180 per day.

About 25 percent of people who have tested positive for coronavirus have been hospitalized.

Race

More than 74 percent of those patients identify as White and 82 percent as non-Hispanic. Over 8 percent identify as African American, 5 percent Asian and 1.3 percent American Indian.

Recent data has shown that people of color are more likely to die of COVID-19, particularly African-Americans in Midwestern cities like Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee, according to the report.

However, in Dane County, health officials are not seeing large racial disparities, according to the report.

Location and age

Confirmed COVID-19 patients are about split between Madison residents (49 percent) and non-Madison residents (51 percent).

Over half of those who tested tested positive are between the ages of 20 and 49 years old, according to Friday's report.

Just over 17 percent of patients are between 30-39 years old, and 15.5 percent of patients are between 40-49 years old.

Over 60 percent of patients over the age of 70 years old are hospitalized, while 11 percent of patients between the ages 20-49 have been hospitalized, according to the report.