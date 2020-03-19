Dane County housing homeless families in local hotels amid COVID-19 outbreak

Dane County kicked off an effort Thursday to work with local hotels to house homeless people who are at-risk for COVID-19.

County Executive Joe Parisi said in a release that the county has secured 72 hotels rooms across the county so far.

The rooms will be used specifically for families experiencing homelessness who may be living in a homeless shelter right now.

Dane County is spending over $150,000 for the rooms and to provide meals for the families. Move-ins start Thursday.

The county is also seeking more partnerships with hotels, especially if they are located near a major bus line and are centrally located. Ideal hotel rooms will have microwaves, fridges and other amenities.

Meanwhile, The Salvation Army will temporarily relocate over 20 families staying in their shelter. Dane County says this will reduce the number of guests at The Beacon homeless resource center during the day, and

help increase social distancing there until an alternative shelter can be found.

Dane County has also secured $12,000 in extra funding for The Salvation Army’s case management program to help single women and families.