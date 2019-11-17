Dane County joins the County Climate Coalition

Earlier this month, Dane County formally joined the Climate Reality Project’s initiative, the County Climate Coalition, or CCC. The initiative supports the standards set forth in the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

According to a press release from Dane County, The County Climate Coalition is an organization founded by former Vice President Al Gore. By signing on to the County Climate Coalition, Dane County agreed to continue working towards the United States’ commitments under the Paris Agreement by continuing to implement results-oriented strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Dane County goes on to say, “The County Climate Coalition is an agreement between county governments to uphold the goals of green-house gas emission reductions and sustainability at the county level.”

Madison recently voted on a resolution which passed unanimously in support of all counties in Wisconsin joining this initiative.

According to the press release, Dane County has committed to 100 percent renewable energy for city services by 2023.

Dane County joined the CCC on November 6.

