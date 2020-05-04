Dane County to allow residents extra time to pay property taxes

Madison and Dane County leaders gathered on the front steps of the City-County Building on Monday to offer property owners a little bit of breathing room for paying their taxes this year.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and members of the County Board plan to allow local governments to delay the date property taxes are due until October 1. County Treasurer Adam Gallagher, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, and members of the Madison Common Council were on hand for the announcement.

In a statement, the county explained state lawmakers passed legislation recently allowing for the delays to offer some flexibility for people who are struggling financially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal to enact the property tax delay is expected to go before the County Board on Monday evening.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide updates as more information becomes available.