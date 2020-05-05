Dane County to extend emergency declaration until at least July 15

Dane County officials plan to extend their Emergency Declaration into July and, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi, the declaration could go even longer than that.

On Tuesday, Parisi announced the current declaration, which was set to expire next week, would be extended two months and run until July 15. He explained the new order, which goes before the Dane County Board on Thursday, would take effect once the old one expired.

“It’s clear the far-reaching impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic will affect communities for many, months to come,” Parisi said. “For however long Covid-19 threatens the well-being and safety of our citizens, science will guide our decision making in Dane County.”

The declaration allows county resources to be available to ensure the continuation of core services. It will also allow Dane County to seek federal reimbursement for public expenses incurred as the result of COVID-19 response work.

County officials intend to revisit the declaration this summer to see if they will need to extend it even further.

“Right now, that science says we need to prepare for potential waves of illness and remain vigilant and ready in our preparedness and response,” Parisi added.