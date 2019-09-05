Dane County officials urge people to stop vaping immediately

Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) are urging residents to stop using vaping and e-cigarette products immediately.

In a release Thursday, officials confirmed that 44 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized for severe lung disease and damage from vaping. Nationally, over 200 cases are being investigated.

Wisconsin officials say most of the cases in this state arose from vaping THC products, such as waxes or oil concentrates, and not from store-bought e-juice regularly used in vapes.

THC is the active ingredient in marijuana, and is often mixed with other chemicals and additives that are unknown, unregulated and unsafe, according to the release.

Anyone who vapes who is experiencing shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, fever, and weight loss should talk to a healthcare provider, officials say.

According to the release, PHMDC’s Health Officer Janel Heinrich, says:

“I urge everyone that currently uses vaping devices to inhale THC or nicotine to stop immediately, and encourage others to not begin using these products… Parents and educators can also help by talking with youth, since no amount of marijuana or nicotine use during adolescence is ever safe.”