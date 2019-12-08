Dane County's annual Shop With A Cop draws over 100 kids

More than 100 kids and law enforcement officers from 15 agencies made their way to Target stores in Madison Sunday morning for the annual Shop With A Cop event.

The event pairs law enforcement officers with kids from low-income families. The officers help the children buy holiday gifts for their family members and loved ones, spending up to $175.

At the end of the shopping spree, the kids get to pick out their own gifts as well.

The event ends with everyone coming together to wrap the gifts before the kids bring them home, ready to be opened Christmas morning.

Monona police officer Nate Reynolds has participated in Shop With A Cop for five years.

Reynolds shopped with 8-year-old Noah, buying presents for cousins and parents. Reynolds said the event reminds him why he joined the force.

""Noah had a great time, he was a great kid. Very intelligent kid, very articulate little boy, so we were able to get through our list pretty quickly and got done what we needed to get done. I mean, it's a lot of fun, just going around and seeing the enthusiasm that he has, it reminds you why you do what you do. It's just a great time," he said.