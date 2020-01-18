Dangerous wind chills through Sunday

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect Saturday night through Sunday morning for southwestern Wisconsin. Gusty winds and cold temperatures will bring dangerous wind chills with little improvement through the day Sunday. Frostbite will be a potential if you are not dressed appropriately.

Track temperatures hour by hour for your location with the NBC15 Weather Authority app. Get alerts specific to where you are and follow the weather on the interactive radar. Click the link to download it today. iOS | Android

Overnight lows are expected to dip into the single digits above or below zero. While that is cold in itself, you add in gusty winds out of the northwest 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph and wind chills will be double digits below zero. At their coldest, wind chills will be around 20 below zero!

When wind chills hover around 20 below zero, frostbite on exposed skin can occur in about 30 minutes. Make sure you are bundled up from head to toe before spending any amount of time outside. if you are traveling, be sure to have winter clothing in your vehicle in case you get stranded.

The NBC15 Weather Authority App is available now on all mobile devices in the Google Play Store for Android users or the App Store for iOS users.