Daniel Pease named fire chief of the City of Beloit Fire Department

The City of Beloit Fire Department has a new fire chief.

Daniel Pease has been selected by the Beloit Police & Fire Commission to officially become fire chief after serving as interim chief since July of 2019.

“My top priority is the health and safety of the firefighters during this pandemic,” Pease said, according to a release Friday.

“The Beloit community deserves the best level of service the fire department can deliver and this is accomplished through the dedication and expertise of the men and women of this department," Pease said.

Pease began his career in 1987 in the Chicago suburbs, starting as a firefighter and working his way up through the ranks until retiring as fire chief in 2018.

Peace then took the job as assistant chief at the Beloit Fire Department, where he has remained since.

Pease holds a Bachelor’s degree in fire science from Southern Illinois

University and a Master’s degree in business/public administration from Columbia Southern University, according to the department.