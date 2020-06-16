Former Badger, Dare Ogunbowale speaks up to inspire change

As athletes at all levels and across all sports continue to find their voice, along with the weight it carries, former Badger running back, Dare Ogunbowale used his platform to share his story and perspective.

"I’m just asking for you to prioritize equality and not wait for someone else to be the change." #InspireChange (via @DGO23_) pic.twitter.com/S1TiOLZLY1 — NFL (@NFL) June 17, 2020

Ogunbowale began with sharing how he would take Ubers with his friends because they felt that was safer if they got pulled over.

The fourth year NFL back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers also shared how his experiences in his locker room differ from the real world because of the color of his skin. “The funny thing is that in sports, our differences are welcomed. Different appearances, personalities and skills make teams better – more complete. But as soon as the jerseys come off and we’re back in the real world, these differences divide us."

"In some instances, they’re divisive to the point where the lives of people that look like me don’t matter as much as those of others.”

Ogunbowale then touched on what he noticed at protests in Milwaukee. “At these protests I noticed that the young people were the ones calling the shots. Young people were the ones holding the megaphones. Young people were the ones that came out in thousands to have their presence felt and their voices heard.”

“THIS is what we need. Not a black box. Not a retweet. Imma just say it my white peers, your silence helps nothing.”

The former Wisconsin’s football captain ended his message with a simple call to action, “I’m not calling for you to be an activist, I’m just asking for you to prioritize equality and not wait for someone else to be the change… Let’s do this together, because enough is enough.”