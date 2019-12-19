Darlingtom man arrested for OWI with 11-year-old, infant in the car

A 31-year-old Darlington man is accused of driving under the influence again - and this time two children, one of them an infant - were reportedly in the vehicle with him.

According to the Darlington Police Department, Shayne Riley was booked Wednesday for operating while intoxicated with children in the car. If convicted, this would be his third offense and, because children were in the car, it would be a felony, rather than a misdemeanor.

As of Thursday morning, he remained in jail.

Investigators say police stopped Riley's vehicle along Highway 23 around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday after receiving phone tip about someone possibly driving drunk with kids in the car.

In addition to the OWI count, Riley was also booked for bail jumping because, at the time of the arrest, he was out on bail for a separate incident, Darlington police explained. He is also accused of threatening a law enforcement officer as he was being arrested.