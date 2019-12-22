Darlington OWI suspect lied about identity, wanted in Texas

A man was initially reported to be a Darlington resident arrested for an OWI Saturday morning. He has now been found to have lied about his identity to local law enforcement

The real name of the man arrested on Saturday morning is Melvin Ramos-Gonzales. He is wanted by Texas authorities for assault, according to the Darlington Police Department.

After Ramos-Gonzales was pulled over for a traffic stop after passing an unmarked police car in a no passing zone on Galena Street at 8:51 a.m. on Saturday morning, he lied to police about his identity as a resident of Darlington.

He was charged under a different name with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for his second offense of operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.

After lying to police, Ramos-Gonzalez is now facing an additional charge of obstructing an officer. He remains jailed.

ICE has placed a detainer on Ramos-Gonzalez and will be taking custody of him.