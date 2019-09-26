Darlington keeping an eye on river levels with heavy rainfall expected

The Darlington Police Department is monitoring river levels over the next several days with rain expected in the forecast.

According to their Facebook post on Thursday, the Pecatonica River dropped more than three feet since Tuesday. Late Monday night, the river gauge measured the river at 11.26 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The minor flood stage is at 13.5 feet. As of Thursday morning, the Pecatonica River measured at 6.4 feet.

With heavy rain expected over the next 48 hours, authorities are monitoring the river for potential flooding.

On Sept. 14, the river crested at 14.3 feet. According to the Darlington Police Department, it was the fifth time the river flooded in 18 months.

