A Darlington man was arrested for an OWI on Saturday morning.

Edgar Nunez Morales, 26 of Darlington, was pulled over for a traffic stop after passing an unmarked police car in a no passing zone on Galena Street at 8:51 a.m., according to the Darlington Police Department.

Morales was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and for his second offense of operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license.