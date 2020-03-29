Darlington man arrested for OWI

A man was arrested for an OWI on Friday night in the city of Darlington.

A Darlington Police officer received a report of an intoxicated driver on East Street at 8:45 p.m., according to the Darlington Police Department.

Amos J. Breen, 37 of Darlington, was then arrested for a first offense OWI.

He also faces a charge of violating a domestic abuse injunction, which is also being forwarded to the Lafayette County District's Attorney's Office, according to the Darlington Police Department.