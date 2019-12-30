Darlington man arrested on 10 counts of child porn

A 56-year-old man was arrested on ten counts of possession of child pornography after investigators searched a Darlington home Monday morning.

Juan Velazquez-Lopez was booked into the Lafayette Co. jail after state and local authorities teamed up to serve a search warrant at a home on Keep Street, the Darlington Police Department said.

Members of its police department, the Lafayette Co. Sheriff's Office and the State Department of Criminal Investigation arrived at the house around 8:40 a.m. following an investigation into possession and distribution of child pornography from that residence, the department explained.

The FBI and the state's Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted in the effort, authorities noted. More charges against him are possible.

They added that an ICE detainer has been placed on Velazquez-Lopez and he was still in jail as of 5 p.m. Monday.