Darlington officer sworn in as Cross Plains’ new police chief

The Village of Cross Plains has a new police chief.

On Monday, Darlington Police Sergeant Tony Ruesga was sworn in as Chief of Police for the Village of Cross Plains. He begins his tenure in January after the current chief, Tom Janssen, retires.

Ruesga was recruited by the Darlington Police Dept. 20 years ago to help bridge the gap between the police department and Spanish-speaking immigrants.

“We are sad to see Tony go, but pleased his plans are falling in place just the way he imagined,” said Darlington Police Chief Jason King. “Our community is better off today as a result of Tony's efforts.”

King said Ruesga’s wife works at UW Hospital and is part of Ruesga’s overall plan to finish his career and settle down in a more urban setting. Ruesga moved to Darlington from Minneapolis.