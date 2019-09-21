Darlington police chief home while Redbirds pull homecoming prank

Under the cover of darkness and while the Darlington police chief was home, students from Darlington High School used stealth to pull off a homecoming prank.

Darlington Police Chief Jason King said the prank happened while he was on break late Friday night.

According to a Facebook post, King was home for roughly 15 minutes when the pranksters "decorated" his property with toilet paper.

King said the prank was all in good fun.

"Small town homecoming pranks are a rite of passage and mostly tolerated by the community, as long as they're legal, clean, and fun," said King.

He said there have been some complaints during the week on homecoming pranks. Some callers reported air horns being used, masked teens in yards, and indecent comments on car windows.

King is reminding students to keep noise levels down, keep the pranks "clean," and don't trespass on private property that is not part of the intended prank.

