Darlington sex offender caught at nearby bar after taking of GPS bracelet

A Darlington sex offender may have ditched his GPS-tracking ankle bracelet, but that didn't mean that officers would have to search far to find him.

In fact, Matthew Buman was found around 1:30 a.m. Friday at a local bar, just a block away from his apartment on Main Street, the Darlington Police Department said. The 48-year-old Buman was arrested without incident and taken to the Lafayette County jail.

He was caught less than a half a day after allegedly cutting off his GPS-tracking bracelet with a knife.

Investigators thought he might be in the company of Timothy Fitzsimons, who is also wanted by the Department of Corrections.

The 29-year-old Fitzsimons was not with Buman at the time and is still at-large, they noted.

The Darlington Police Department said the case remains under investigation.