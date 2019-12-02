Darlington woman arrested in Amish buggy hit and run

A 56-year-old Darlington woman was arrested over the weekend in Lafayette Co. for allegedly crashing into an Amish buggy.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Jeanne Halvorson was heading south on STH 126 in Belmont Township around 6:15 p.m. Sunday when she ran into the buggy and fled the scene. Authorities say her 2003 Chevrolet Malibu was damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

The Sheriff's Office did not say how badly the buggy was damaged and did not indicate that anyone on it was hurt.

Halvorson was taken to the Lafayette Co. jail, where she remains, and was booked for criminal damage to property, according to the Sheriff's Office. She was also cited for OWI, failure to notify police of an accident, vehicle owner's liability for striking an attended vehicle, and resisting an officer.