Darner out as men's hoops coach at Green Bay after 5 years

Linc Darner is out as the men's basketball coach at Green Bay after posting winning records in four of his five seasons.

Chancellor Michael Alexander says in a statement that the university and coach "have decided to part ways."

The 49-year-old Darner owned a 92-80 record at Green Bay and helped the program earn its first NCAA Tournament berth in two decades during his debut season of 2015-16.

The Phoenix went 17-16 this past season and lost to Northern Kentucky in the Horizon League Tournament semifinals. Darner owns an overall head coaching record of 384-197.

