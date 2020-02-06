Data shows an increase in Madison area car thefts

Reports from the Madison Police Department (MPD) show that there are an increasing number of car thefts city-wide.

Public Information Officer Joel DeSpain said 435 vehicles were stolen in 2019, which is a 2% increase from 2018.

"This is a crime trend that's happening," DeSpain said.

DeSpain added that last month, officers responded to 62 car thefts across the city of Madison.

"We do know that some of these key people are gang-affiliated," DeSpain said, after speaking with the MPD Gang Unit, "most of them are 12-17 years of age."

However, DeSpain said after an uptick in stolen cars over the past few year, there has actually been a downturn over the past few weeks.

"A number of these people have been taken off the streets recently,” DeSpain said, “and we're seeing a direct correlation to a reduction in the number of cars being stolen just in the last couple of weeks."

But police said there's more than just one group of people who troll neighborhoods to steal vehicles, and that the issue extends to Madison’s surrounding communities.

"I remember a day when the city of Verona would have one or two thefts of auto for the entire year, last year, we had nine," Verona Police Lieutenant David Dresser said.

Lieutenant Dresser sent NBC 15 surveillance video showing someone checking a neighborhood for unlocked cars in his jurisdiction.

"It's been escalating behavior, where first, groups were just looking to just steal from cars,” Lt. Dresser said, “and then they became a little more bold and went into garages and started stealing from cars, and then they started stealing the cars themselves."

"Right now they're making very poor decisions,” DeSpain said. “They're putting their own lives at risk, [and they’re] putting the lives of the community at risk,"