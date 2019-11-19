Woman accused of neglect in elderly woman's death

Prosecutors have charged a Ringle woman with subjecting an at-risk individual to abuse resulting in death following an elderly woman's death.

Mary Tesmer is remains in the Marathon County Jail on $50,000 bond. She'll be released from custody if she is able to post the first $25,000 in cash.

Investigators said Tesmer's husband called 911 on Oct. 4 to report a 78-year-old woman was not breathing and cold to the touch.

Neglect was immediately suspected in the woman's death and she was transported to Madison for an autopsy. Court documents state an open wound on her wrist was so advanced the internal structure of her wrist was visible. Tesmer said the wound was due to cancer. A forensic pathologist cited in the criminal complaint stated the woman's hand was held to her wrist by a small amount of flesh.

The woman's physical condition also showed signs of starvation as she weighed 75 pounds. Investigators said her hair and nails were also neglected.

A toxicology report showed fatal levels of tramadol-- a synthetic opioid receptor used for pain management. The autopsy report stated the woman died of acute toxicological fatality and chronic neglect.

Tesmer is expected to learn Jan. 3 if her case will head to trial.