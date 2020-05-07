Daughter says veteran father now free of coronavirus

A veteran infected with coronavirus in Alex City, Alabama is now free of the virus.

Kori Ledbetter, daughter of military veteran Bill Weldon, shared the news Wednesday. Weldon is a Vietnam War veteran and currently lives at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alex City. In recent weeks, a number of employees and veterans contracted the virus.

Ledbetter says her dad never showed any symptoms while testing positive for the virus and is now considered virus free after more than 14 days.