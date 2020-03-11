Dave Chapelle donating proceeds from Milwaukee shows to Molson Coors victims' families

FILE - in this May 6, 2018, file photo, Dave Chappelle attends the 2018 Netflix FYSee Kick-Off Event at Raleigh Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles. Chappelle has been chosen to receive this year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Comedian Dave Chappelle not only delivered the laughs Tuesday night during his shows in Milwaukee, he also delivered some help for the families of the victims of the mass shooting at the Molson Coors facility late last month.

Chappelle reportedly told the audience he planned to donate the proceeds from his show at the Pabst Theater to the families. He was slated for four performances, two on Tuesday night and two on Wednesday.

Chappelle announced the shows earlier this month, approximately a week after the Feb. 26 shooting that killed five employees before the shooter turned the gun on himself.



 