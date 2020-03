Dave Chappelle plans on performing in Milwaukee this month.

The comedian is set to headline shows at Pabst Theater on March 10 and March 11. There are two shows on both days, at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale this Friday. You can purchase tickets on Pabst Theater's website.

According to the theater, anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be ejected.