Davenport, Iowa man breaks Minnesota fish record

A Davenport, Iowa man has broken the record for largest muskellunge caught in Minnesota.

Corey Kitzmann snagged the fish August 6 at Lake Vermilion, and on October 11 the Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources (MDNR) certified his 57 1/4 inch, 47-pound catch as the new state muskie record.

The MDNR reports Kitzmann made the catch while fishing alone and grieving the loss of a friend who had just passed away at age 40 from a medical condition.

A nearby boater and his family who had noticed Kitzmann struggling to reel in his catch stopped to snap his photo before the fish was released.