Davon House is retiring as a Green Bay Packer, the same organization that drafted him in 2011.

His retirement was announced on Tuesday.

The cornerback played for the organization for six seasons. He had 123 tackles, 46 passes defensed, three interceptions and three forced fumbles in 55 regular-season games

House spent two seasons with the Jaguars before re-signing with the Packers in 2017.