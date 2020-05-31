WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of Madison protests begin against George Floyd killing

Several dozen people marched across Madison's downtown in Day 2 of protests against the killing of George Floyd.

Day 2 of protests in Madison against the killing of George Floyd (Source: WMTV)

The protesters gathered outside the State Capitol Building around 6 p.m., marched across the city's downtown, up State Street and back around the Capitol Building. Like most protests across the nation, people held signs, chanted and called for justice for George Floyd.

Madison Police officers could be seen standing on the sidelines of the protest, wearing their uniforms and without riot gear. Police had also closed several roads around the Capitol for the protesters.

The rally comes a day after over a thousand protesters gathered at the State Capitol and marched across the city's downtown, and after another group of people decided to smash windows, loot stores, start fires and vandalize along State Street.

MORE: Downtown Madison protests takes violent turn

Meanwhile, the City of Madison has put a curfew into effect in the Isthmus area, from 9:30 p.m. Sunday until 5 a.m. Monday. A state of emergency order also lasts until June 3.

Gov. Tony Evers has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to assist local police with rioters, and the Madison Police Department has called in reinforcements from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the State Patrol and law enforcement from surrounding counties.

Also on Sunday protests were peacefully held in Janesville and Beloit.