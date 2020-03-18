Daycare facilities feel pinch amid closures, restrictions due to outbreak

There are up to 4,500 licensed childcare providers statewide, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Children and Families (DCF). A small number have closed because of social distancing recommendations due to the spread of coronavirus.

As of Wed. there were just under 130 sites still open in Dane Co., according to Madison city officials. The providers remaining open, feel the pinch.

The director of Journey Together Child Care Center in Madison, Mandi Olivares, said on an average day they normally serve about 15 to 18 children. On Wednesday, they only had five.

“It’s affecting us really hard. I’ve had to send staff members home,” she said.

The early care and education manager for the city of Madison, Coral Manning, said even with Gov. Tony Evers' announcement of restricting child care centers to 10 employees and a max of 50 children at a time, DCF temporarily relaxed some rules to help.

“We know the Dept. of Children and Families who regulates childcare facilities have been relaxing some of their rules about the number of children who can be in care and the hours they can operate to respond to this crisis that we are in right now,” she said.

She said the city is working to help maintain access to childcare for essential workers such as law enforcement and those in the medical profession.

“For us what it means is, in Madison, it’s easier for us to open up some temporary facilities or expand care for those who need care right now, being those essential workers,” she said.

For those working in the daycare industry, it is a waiting game.

“It’s very scary. Like, we don’t know how this is going to affect our business in the future because a lot of people just assume the daycares are closed,” Olivares said.

DCF also requested waivers to provide families with Emergency Wisconsin Shares childcare subsidy eligibility determination. Manning said this will help streamline the application process and help accommodate parents in the program if their daycare closes.

DCF set up a child care supplies request website for people who need assistance finding care. For additional help click

HERE .