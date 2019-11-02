Daylight saving means earlier sunsets!

Saturday November 2nd, 2019

5:00 PM

Daylight saving time means that tonight you need to remember to put your clocks back an hour before heading to bed. This is also a good reminder to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The sun will rise Sunday morning at 6:35 p.m. and set at 4:47 p.m.Sunday evening.

Weather Impact Scale: Green (No Impactful Weather Expected Tonight)

The clouds will gradually dissipate this evening and give way to party cloudy skies overnight. The clearing will allow temperatures to fall back to the middle 20’s. Sunday it appears we will see intervals of clouds and sunshine along with slightly warmer temps as southerly flow returns. By late day Sunday, a weak disturbance will move across the Midwest, increasing our threat of precipitation late in the day. The temperatures will be too warm for snow, therefore, precipitation will fall mainly as rain. We may see a shower or flurry early Monday morning before some breaks in the clouds later in the day. Monday night there is another possibility of some mix precipitation, however, the forecast models are not in good agreement with a forecast solution. At this point, I would plan on a few snow/and or rain showers Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Our coldest air of the season will likely arrive by Thursday morning as strong Canadian high pressure builds in. Overnight lows will be in the teens with daytime staying below freezing.