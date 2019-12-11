DeFo PD: High school student in custody for fake handgun

A 15-year-old DeForest Area High School student was taken into custody for possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds Wednesday morning.

The DeForest Police Department arrived at the DeForest Area High School at the request of school staff at 10:40 a.m., according to the department.

DeForest officers were informed that school officials were in contact with two male students regarding a recent theft that occurred during school hours and on school property. During the school’s investigation, a 15-year-old male student was found to be in possession of a fake handgun, according to the DeForest Police Department.

The DeForest High School was placed under a temporary “hold and secure” in order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, according to the department. The 15-year-old student was taken into custody and taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

The 15-year-old male student and a 14-year-old male student were issued municipal citations for theft. A fake firearm that closely resembled a real firearm was recovered by the DeForest Police Department.

DeForest Area School Staff is cooperating with this investigation. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, according to the department.

The fake firearm was not shown by the student, and force was not used by school staff or DeForest Police officers during this incident. Lastly, no injuries were reported.