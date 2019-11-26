DeForest coach Mike Minick named Green Bay Packers Coach of the Year

DeForest High School football coach Mike Minick has been named the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association/Green Bay Packers Coach of the Year, according to a release Tuesday.

Minick and the DeForest Norskies won the WIAA Division 3 State Championship after a 8-7 victory over the Menasha Bluejays at Camp Randall Stadium.

Earlier this year Minick has decided to retire when the season ends, after 20 years coaching at DeForest.

The Packers will now award a $4,000 donation to the DeForest football program from the Green Bay Packers, Jack Link’s Protein Snacks and the NFL.

Minick will be presented with the award at the Packers-Bears game on Dec. 15, and will be honored at the WFCA All-State Banquet in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

According to the release, Minick said:

“It was certainly an exciting game… It was back and forth and we were just struggling moving the ball a little bit. Our defense played great. It came down to that last minute and so many seconds. We were able to hold them and they punted. Then our offense made some big plays. The scoring play was to our running back who came out of the backfield and got the ball into the end zone.”