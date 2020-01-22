DeForest man arrested for 8th OWI

A DeForest man was arrested for his eighth OWI charge in the Village of Windsor on Wednesday night.

A vehicle was seen off of the roadway and a concerned citizen called 911. After a Dane County Sheriff's deputy arrived, Danny L. Ranck Jr. was found behind the wheel.

Ranck appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the Sheriff's Office. Ranck was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated after completing standard field sobriety testing.

He be booked into the Dane County Jail on the felony charge of the eighth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.