DeForest man charged after police find child porn on his iPhone: criminal complaint

A DeForest man was charged with 10 counts of child pornography after police raided his home and found dozens of videos and pictures containing child porn on his iPhone, according to a criminal complaint Monday.

Jeremy R. Marking, 31, was arrested last week at his home in the area of Mohawk Trail and Old Indian Trail. On Monday, a Dane County Judge charged Marking with 10 counts of possessing child pornography.

Marking could be facing 30 years behind bars, as each child porn count could impose three years in prison, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint states that DeForest Police Department Lt. Bob Berg was investigating a CyberTipline report filed with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Oct. 19, 2019.

During Bergs' investigation, he discovered that a particular user on the internet had uploaded six images containing child porn during that same date. The user was later identified as Jeremy Marking, according to the complaint.

Using a warrant, police searched Marking's DeForest home on Feb. 20, 2020. Marking was home at the time, the complaint states.

During the search, officers found a black iPhone in Marking's bedroom. Marking said the phone was his and provided the password for officers to unlock it, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Marking said he had purchased the phone new through his cell provider some years back and that he was the only person to use it.

Forensic analysts with the Wisconsin Department of Justice conducted a field analysis of the phone and found at least 20 videos and images containing child pornography, the complaint states. Berg told NBC15 News on Monday their investigation into the case is still ongoing and has revealed several thousand images.

Marking will be back in Dane County Court on March 16 for his initial appearance, according to court documents.