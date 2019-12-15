DeForest military member honored at Packers game

Prior to kickoff, a DeForest native was recognized as Chief Master Sergeant Aaron Thornsen was honored by the Packers.

Part of Green Bay’s Operation Fan Mail recognizes military members.

Thornsen was recognized after serving his 8th tour which was four months in Afghanistan.

He spoke with NBC15 Sports crews before the game, saying it would not have been the same without his family.

“My dad surprised me with … submitting the application,” he says. “He called me last week when I was at guard drill and it was just kind of a shock to have that honor. Can't really describe it in words, the best part was spending it with my family and being able to have this moment after returning from Afghanistan."

