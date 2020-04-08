DeForest plastic sheets company pivots to protective equipment during pandemic

Laird Plastics is one of many local companies stepping up during the COVID-19 crisis, to help provide personal protective equipment to those who need it.

From the DeForest distribution center, a million face shields are shipped across the nation, according to manager Kris Walker.

Walker’s team also manufactures intubation boxes, designed for health officials who test for the coronavirus. “A month ago, I did not know what an intubation box is,” Walker said. “Now, today, we are fabricating intubation boxes all day long.”

The plastic sheets maker saw the opportunity in protective gear after losing business from most of its customers, due to the coronavirus. The company quickly realized that any healthcare or retail facility that needs a clear barrier is a potential customer.

Waunakee’s First Choice Dental is a customer. Kristin Ryan, the dentistry’s purchasing manager, said ordering protective equipment from traditional vendors quickly became a challenge. Ryan said she had to think “out of the box," so she reached out to a non-traditional vendor—Laird’s.

“They’re allowing us to safely see patients, so that we can feel confident in letting our doctors and our staff come in and truly treat patients that need to be treated,” Ryan said.

Nick Chitdk, a Laird Plastics employee, said he sees the value of his new work. “Keeping the people that are helping people stay healthy and get healthy, keeping them safe, feels pretty important,” he said.

Walker said the company will continue to address the country’s changing needs when normal operations return. He imagines clear barriers becoming the “new normal” in office and retail spaces.

